Downtown Olympiaa s Governor Hotel welcomes new restaurant and bar
The Governor's Cellar, a new restaurant and bar, has opened at The Governor Hotel in downtown Olympia on Capitol Way. The 50-seat restaurant, which will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sundays.
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Mon
|shmata
|42
|Where's logan
|Jan 5
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec 30
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec 12
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Moving to Olympia - Questions
|Nov '16
|Ksaggirl
|1
