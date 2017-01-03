Downtown Olympiaa s Governor Hotel welcomes new restaurant and bar

The Governor's Cellar, a new restaurant and bar, has opened at The Governor Hotel in downtown Olympia on Capitol Way. The 50-seat restaurant, which will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, is open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sundays.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.