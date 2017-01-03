Downtown Olympia restrooms get green light from divided city council
A divided Olympia City Council gave the go-ahead Tuesday to install a heavy-duty 24-hour downtown public restroom this summer at the Artesian Commons. The council also approved a plan to install temporary portable toilets near the Salvation Army on Plum Street and the Fertile Grounds Guesthouse on Adams Street.
