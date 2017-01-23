Downtown Olympia demonstrators rail against Trumpa s approval of oil pipelines
Dozens of demonstrators marched Tuesday night through downtown Olympia in response to President Donald Trump's executive orders to move forward with the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines. About 6 p.m., demonstrators blocked Fourth Avenue outside Olympia City Hall before marching through the city and turning around at the end of the Fourth Avenue bridge.
