Death penalty repeal bill introduced in Washington state
Attorney General Bob Ferguson, third from left, is flanked by supporters, including Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, left, and former Attorney General Rob McKenna, fourth from left, as he speaks Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, during a news conference at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., to announce that he and Inslee have proposed legislation to abolish the death penalty in Washington state. less Attorney General Bob Ferguson, third from left, is flanked by supporters, including Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, left, and former Attorney General Rob McKenna, fourth from left, as he speaks Monday, Jan. 16, ... more Attorney General Bob Ferguson, second from right, speaks Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, during a news conference at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash.
