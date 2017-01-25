Clash between Roach and Talbert leads...

Clash between Roach and Talbert leads to silent audio during public meeting

14 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

It started as a minor debate over rules and procedures, and ended with raised voices, followed by an order from new Pierce County Councilwoman Pam Roach to cut off microphones recording a public meeting. The result: more than three minutes of silence broadcast on the public airwaves, the apparent loss of a section of the public record, and the odd spectacle of Roach, R-Sumner, speaking without sound.

