City Council opening as councilmember appointed to Legislature

The City Council will soon have an open seat, after Councilmember Vandana Slatter announced plans to resign during Monday night's extended study session. Slatter's pending departure is due to an appointment by the King County Council to represent the 48th Legislative District in the state House of Representatives.

