Catch a lion dance for the Lunar New Year

The lion and folk dance team from the Lein-Hoa Buddist Temple will perform at various places in Thurston County on Saturday to celebrate Lunar New Year. At 10:30 a.m., the team will perform at Liz's Hair Spa & Waxing, located at 1115 Black Lake Blvd. SW, Unit C in Olympia.

