Capitol Lake update: Key environmental study comes next
A work group of representatives from local, state and tribal governments is recommending a path forward on long-term planning for Capitol Lake/Lower Deschutes Watershed following a coordinated, year-long effort to gather community input and build the foundation for reaching long-term management goals. Bundled up for the freezing temperatures, Katie Newton of Olympia is silhouetted against the sunshine glistening on Capitol Lake as she walks through Heritage Park in downtown Olympia with her son, Kylar, 13 months, on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Patty Murry - The Bi*ch Must Go !! (May '10)
|Jan 18
|spaceman
|10
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Jan 9
|shmata
|42
|Where's logan
|Jan 5
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec 30
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec '16
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC