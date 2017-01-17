Can Washington's Democrats and Republicans come together on capital punishment?

Washington state's top officials proposed a bipartisan bill that would repeal capital punishment, marking a unified effort on an issue that historically has found more favor in the liberal camp. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks Monday during a news conference at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., to announce that he and Attorney General Bob Ferguson , third from left, have proposed legislation to abolish the death penalty in Washington state.

