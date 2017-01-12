Boomers and their parents face need f...

Boomers and their parents face need for support, care

Read more: The Miami Herald

The holidays are a time for family gatherings, and it's a good bet that at many of them, a couple of the adult "kids" huddled together and asked, "Do you think it's time for mom and dad to live somewhere else?" At others, those kids might have heard mom and dad announce they were selling the family home, ready to find something with fewer stairs, less yard work and more services, reported The Olympian . The percentage of older residents in Thurston County is increasing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Thurston County was issued at January 15 at 12:00AM PST

