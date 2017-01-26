Ballots for February special election mailed to voters; due Feb. 14
Ballots for the Feb. 14 special election have been mailed to registered voters in Thurston County for measures related to the City of Lacey and the Centralia School District. Lacey voters will decide on Proposition 1, which calls for creating a 0.2 percent sales and use tax through a transportation benefit district.
