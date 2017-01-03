Baby, it was warm outside a " in 2016

Baby, it was warm outside a " in 2016

Some notable weather events in Washington from 2016, which for one thing was the second warmest year ever in Seattle: Record rainfall at Sea-Tac Airport from Oct. 1 to March 31 with 43.33 inches, beating out the 1950-51 record of 41.65 inches. It rained 119 out of 183 days, which is 65 percent of the time.

