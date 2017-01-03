a Ia ve been driving around for days,a says Tumwater mom searching for daughter

Tami Walsh said her 16-year-old daughter, BrookeLynn Walsh, was last seen about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 26 after sneaking out of the house to smoke with a friend. As of Thursday morning, the Tumwater High School sophomore has not returned home or to school, and the teen's friend is unaware of her location, Walsh told The Olympian.

