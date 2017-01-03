a Ia ve been driving around for days,a says Tumwater mom searching for daughter
Tami Walsh said her 16-year-old daughter, BrookeLynn Walsh, was last seen about 11:30 p.m. Dec. 26 after sneaking out of the house to smoke with a friend. As of Thursday morning, the Tumwater High School sophomore has not returned home or to school, and the teen's friend is unaware of her location, Walsh told The Olympian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where's logan
|11 hr
|Lanalag1245
|1
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|Dec 30
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec 12
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec '16
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec '16
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Moving to Olympia - Questions
|Nov '16
|Ksaggirl
|1
|Logan schiendelman
|Nov '16
|Lanalag1245
|1
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC