87-year-old woman leaves hospice care to join Women's March A retired ...
Mary Tanasse, 87, abandoned hospice care to join about 10,000 others in a Women's March. Tanasse, who was diagnosed with terminal ovarian cancer, was determined to live long enough to participate in the protest against President Donald Trump.
