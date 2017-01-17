36 people avoided jail time last year through Olympiaa s Community Court
Thirty-six people avoided jail time last year and improved their lives through Olympia's Community Court program, an alternative court that aims to cut down on recidivism by filling participants' basic needs. Community Court also found a permanent home in a city-owned building east of the Lee Creighton Justice Center on Eighth Avenue, allowing the program to add drug treatment and mental health services.
