18 dogs die in fire at animal rescue facility near Tumwater

Eighteen dogs have died in a fire at a privately run animal rescue facility south of Olympia. Thurston County's Animal Services tells KIRO-TV that the animals died of smoke inhalation at the facility near Tumwater.

