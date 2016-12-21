Where are they now? Former North Thur...

Where are they now? Former North Thurston student finds self-sustaining success with Micro Phone ...

Three years ago, Thomas Larson of Olympia, a former North Thurston High School student who had recently graduated from the University of Washington, had a hit on his hands. Putting his mechanical engineering degree to work, he had manufactured a piece of silicon into a tiny lens that fits over the built-in camera found on a smart phone or tablet.

