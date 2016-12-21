Whata s Happening for Dec. 20
Toy and Fund Drive: The staff of Mixx 96.1 KXXO and a crew of volunteers will be on the streets in downtown Olympia 6 a.m.-6 p.m. collecting toys and cash for families in need. Mixx 96.1 will broadcast live from outside their studios at State Avenue and Washington Street.
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec 12
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec 2
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec 1
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Moving to Olympia - Questions
|Nov 27
|Ksaggirl
|1
|Logan schiendelman
|Nov 26
|Lanalag1245
|1
|EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|25
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Nov '16
|alleny
|41
