The sounds of Christmas fill Artesian Place in west Olympia
The Westwood Baptist Church Men's Quartet share the music of Christmas during the Holiday Stars' event at the Artesian Place senior living community Tuesday Dec. 20th. Opening the celebration's entertainment was noted Olympia harpist Cynthia Zechmann with her own holiday musical selections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec 12
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec 2
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec 1
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Moving to Olympia - Questions
|Nov 27
|Ksaggirl
|1
|Logan schiendelman
|Nov 26
|Lanalag1245
|1
|EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|25
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Nov '16
|alleny
|41
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC