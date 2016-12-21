Regiona s 2017 wish list targets Capitol Lake, Tumwater brewery district, I-5 corridor

Evening rush-hour traffic on northbound Interstate 5 rolls through Olympia as southbound traffic comes to it's regular near-stop as added vehicles from the Capitol Campus merges with downtown traffic, then merges again left onto I-5 with freeway drivers trying to merge right onto Highway 101 on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2016. Thurston County cities and economic leaders are backing a set of regional priorities in the 2017 legislative session that focuses on Capitol Lake's future, Interstate 5 traffic and Tumwater's craft brewing/distillery project.

