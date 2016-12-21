Parents and children line up for Christmas gifts in downtown Olympia

Family Support Center of South Sound held its annual toy distribution event Thursday at 201 Capitol Way N. More than 100 people lined up before the doors opened at 9 a.m. A father of five picks stocking stuffers Tuesday during the Family Support Center of South Sound's annual toy distribution event at 201 Capitol Way N. Congressman Denny Heck reads "Green Eggs and Ham" by Dr. Seuss during the Family Support Center of South Sound's annual toy distribution event Thursday. Family Support Center of South Sound executive director Schelli Slaughter hands out cookies Thursday at charity's annual toy distribution event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.