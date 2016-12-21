Our Voice: Smart move to split from the split-state movement
House Joint Memorial 4000, which was prefiled earlier this month for the upcoming legislative session, would split the state into two separate entities at the Cascade Mountains. It is being driven by two Spokane Valley representatives and one from Moxee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec 12
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec 2
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec 1
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Moving to Olympia - Questions
|Nov 27
|Ksaggirl
|1
|Logan schiendelman
|Nov 26
|Lanalag1245
|1
|EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|25
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Nov '16
|alleny
|41
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC