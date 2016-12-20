Olympia Schoolsa Superintendent Dick Cvitanich announces retirement
Olympia School District superintendent Dick Cvitanich has announced that he plans to retire at the end of the school year. "After 42 years as an educator, the time feels right to pursue other activities with our growing family," the administrator wrote in an email to district employees.
