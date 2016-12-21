Olympia pizzeria invites homeless com...

Olympia pizzeria invites homeless community to Christmas lunch

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Olympian

Dozens of people trickled into the restaurant from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at 108 Franklin St. SE for a slice of pizza, a cup of hot chocolate and relief from the cold weather. "You can't starve in Olympia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here's how much it snowed where you are Dec 12 strider 1
Ben Frank Adkins Dec 2 Mike 1
News Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum... Dec 1 Cordwainer Trout 2
Moving to Olympia - Questions Nov 27 Ksaggirl 1
Logan schiendelman Nov 26 Lanalag1245 1
EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12) Nov '16 Anonymous 25
Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12) Nov '16 alleny 41
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Thurston County was issued at December 26 at 4:53PM PST

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,847 • Total comments across all topics: 277,365,441

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC