Olympia patrol sergeant set to underg...

Olympia patrol sergeant set to undergo surgery after slipping while trying to grab fleeing suspect

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Olympian

An Olympia patrol sergeant was set to undergo surgery on a broken leg and an injured knee Wednesday after he slipped while trying to grab a fleeing suspect Tuesday night in west Olympia, a spokesman for the department said. The incident began with a routine traffic stop in the 3200 block of Harrison Avenue Northwest at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here's how much it snowed where you are Dec 12 strider 1
Ben Frank Adkins Dec 2 Mike 1
News Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum... Dec 1 Cordwainer Trout 2
Moving to Olympia - Questions Nov '16 Ksaggirl 1
Logan schiendelman Nov '16 Lanalag1245 1
EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12) Nov '16 Anonymous 25
Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12) Nov '16 alleny 41
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,084 • Total comments across all topics: 277,436,155

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC