Olympia on path to a better city in 2017
Several changes underway should make our capital city a safer and better place to live, shop and play. Olympia Mayor Cheryl Selby, who is completing her first year in office, cited some of these improvements during a recent interview with The Olympian Editorial Board.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|14 hr
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec 12
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec 2
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec 1
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Moving to Olympia - Questions
|Nov '16
|Ksaggirl
|1
|Logan schiendelman
|Nov '16
|Lanalag1245
|1
|EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|25
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC