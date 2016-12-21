Olympia girl helps keep Homeless Back...

Olympia girl helps keep Homeless BackPacks filled with weekend food for kids

16 hrs ago

While many children asked Santa Claus for toys, clothes, bicycles and gadgets this year, Olympia resident Addison Olson asked for something different: food. The food wasn't for her - the 9-year-old said her family has plenty.

