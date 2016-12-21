New owners at Cascadia Grill

Located at 222 Capitol Way N., the public space has tenants who specialize in scratch-made baked goods and alcohol along with locally-grown flowers and shellfish. Having opened in September across from the Washington Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Olympia, Hawley's Gelato and Coffee owner LuWana Hawley and along with her daughter and shop manager Payton Hawley say they're constantly expanding their offerings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.