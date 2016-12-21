Letter: Faithless electors violate trust

Letter: Faithless electors violate trust

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Columbian

I sympathized with the idea of the Hamilton Electors, though I thought it was of doubtful constitutionality. What happened on Dec. 19 in Olympia, when four Washington electors cast their electoral votes for others than the candidate they were pledged to support, is something else completely.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here's how much it snowed where you are Dec 12 strider 1
Ben Frank Adkins Dec 2 Mike 1
News Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum... Dec 1 Cordwainer Trout 2
Moving to Olympia - Questions Nov 27 Ksaggirl 1
Logan schiendelman Nov 26 Lanalag1245 1
EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12) Nov '16 Anonymous 25
Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12) Nov '16 alleny 41
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,029 • Total comments across all topics: 277,327,801

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC