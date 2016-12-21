Letter: Faithless electors violate trust
I sympathized with the idea of the Hamilton Electors, though I thought it was of doubtful constitutionality. What happened on Dec. 19 in Olympia, when four Washington electors cast their electoral votes for others than the candidate they were pledged to support, is something else completely.
