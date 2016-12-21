Hundreds of Puget Sound Energy customers without power in Thurston County

Staff file: As the region cleans up from what was originally forecast to be a weekend storm of potentially historic proportions, there still was enough punch to keep Puget Sound Energy crews busy, such as this downed tree in the 3800 block of Lemon Road NE,which toppled over on Saturday, Oct. 16. Crews were busy on Tuesday morning restoring power for hundreds of homes that went dark on Monday night after high winds knocked down trees and vegetation causing power outages reported in areas throughout Western Washington, including hundreds of Thurston County homes. As of 6 a.m., Puget Sound energy was reporting outages that affected about 200 customers on Olympia's west side.

