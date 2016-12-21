Hundreds of Puget Sound Energy custom...

Hundreds of Puget Sound Energy customers without power in Thurston County

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

Staff file: As the region cleans up from what was originally forecast to be a weekend storm of potentially historic proportions, there still was enough punch to keep Puget Sound Energy crews busy, such as this downed tree in the 3800 block of Lemon Road NE,which toppled over on Saturday, Oct. 16. Crews were busy on Tuesday morning restoring power for hundreds of homes that went dark on Monday night after high winds knocked down trees and vegetation causing power outages reported in areas throughout Western Washington, including hundreds of Thurston County homes. As of 6 a.m., Puget Sound energy was reporting outages that affected about 200 customers on Olympia's west side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here's how much it snowed where you are Dec 12 strider 1
Ben Frank Adkins Dec 2 Mike 1
News Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum... Dec 1 Cordwainer Trout 2
Moving to Olympia - Questions Nov 27 Ksaggirl 1
Logan schiendelman Nov 26 Lanalag1245 1
EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12) Nov '16 Anonymous 25
Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12) Nov '16 alleny 41
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Thurston County was issued at December 27 at 11:31AM PST

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,697 • Total comments across all topics: 277,378,673

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC