Gusty winds prompt wind advisory until 6 p.m.

A stiff breeze picked up before dawn Tuesday, prompting the National Weather Service in Seattle to issue a wind advisory lasting until 6 p.m. A statement was issued at 5:09 a.m. for the Puget Sound region, including western Whatcom County, to expect winds at 20 to 35 mph with localized gusts at 45-50 mph. A gale warning was issued for coastal waters.

