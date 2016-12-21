Giant menorah lit in Olympia

Stopping by the Dancing Goats Espresso Bar in Olympia on Dec. 21 with his fiancee Amber Koebberling, Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza has made remarkable recovery from his near-fatal, August motorcycle accident while vacationing in Montana. Alex Weber-Brader of Olympia lives with chronic illness, and raised about $10,000 to build a tiny house that was free of toxic chemicals and mold so that he could have a home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.