Crime, tragedy, conflict, celebration and a transfer of power top South Sound stories of 2016

It was paddles up and no shortage of sunburned skin July 30 at the 2016 Paddle to Nisqually as the tribal pullers arrived at Swantown Marina in Olympia. The Canoe Journey is an inter-tribal celebration and gathering of Northwest indigenous nations that originated with the Paddle to Seattle in 1989 as part of Washington state's centennial celebration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.