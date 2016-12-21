County Officials take their oaths during the annual Swearing-In Ceremony

Rev. Carol McKinley from the Olympia Unitarian Universalist Congregation offers the Invocation to begin the Dec 28th swearing-in ceremony for Thurston County elected officials at South Puget Sound Community College. Newly-elected Superior Court Judge Chris Lanese is congratulated by Auditor May Hall after taking his oath of office during the Dec 28th swearing-in ceremony for Thurston County elected officials at South Puget Sound Community College.

