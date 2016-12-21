Chehalis auto repair shop embraces cutting-edge technologies

Alice Welch, who opened Welch's Appliances in 1980 with her husband, Ross, is keeping their family business thriving, now with help from their granddaughter Amanda Warren, who's taken the reins as store manager. Iron Rabbit Restaurant and Bar owner Christian Skillings plans to raise wages for his staff members and replace tipping with an 18-percent service charge on all checks.

