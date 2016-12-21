Bathroom protesters barricade 2 troopers at Heritage Park in Olympia
Two Washington State Patrol troopers were freed from a downtown bathroom Saturday night after protesters had barricaded them in it, Trooper Brooke Bova said Sunday morning. One person was arrested, she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec 12
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec 2
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec 1
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Moving to Olympia - Questions
|Nov 27
|Ksaggirl
|1
|Logan schiendelman
|Nov 26
|Lanalag1245
|1
|EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|25
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Nov '16
|alleny
|41
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC