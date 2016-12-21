a Faithless electorsa in Washington face $1,000 fines
Democratic electors Phillip Tyler, left, and Esther John fill out their ballots with ceremonial plastic "quill" pens during a meeting of Washington state's Electoral College Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Olympia, Wash. For the first time in four decades, members of the Electoral College in Washington state broke from the state's popular vote for president, with four electors casting their votes for candidates other than Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08)
|6 hr
|LaceyM
|20
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec 12
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec 2
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec 1
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Moving to Olympia - Questions
|Nov '16
|Ksaggirl
|1
|Logan schiendelman
|Nov '16
|Lanalag1245
|1
|EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|25
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC