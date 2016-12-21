a Faithless electorsa in Washington f...

a Faithless electorsa in Washington face $1,000 fines

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Democratic electors Phillip Tyler, left, and Esther John fill out their ballots with ceremonial plastic "quill" pens during a meeting of Washington state's Electoral College Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Olympia, Wash. For the first time in four decades, members of the Electoral College in Washington state broke from the state's popular vote for president, with four electors casting their votes for candidates other than Democrat Hillary Clinton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Worker Dies at Tumwater Cardinal Glass (Sep '08) 6 hr LaceyM 20
News Here's how much it snowed where you are Dec 12 strider 1
Ben Frank Adkins Dec 2 Mike 1
News Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum... Dec 1 Cordwainer Trout 2
Moving to Olympia - Questions Nov '16 Ksaggirl 1
Logan schiendelman Nov '16 Lanalag1245 1
EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12) Nov '16 Anonymous 25
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,834 • Total comments across all topics: 277,454,781

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC