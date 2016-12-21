a Everybody is in violation of the PDC,a says activist as attorney general files complaints
Glen Morgan, a Rochester School Board member and property rights activist, became interested in campaign finance laws last fall after local Democrats, including state Rep. Sam Hunt, alleged that he had broken campaign laws. Morgan said he's contacted the state about more than 15 alleged campaign violations that he discovered while going through Public Disclosure Commission records from several candidates.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec 12
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec 2
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec 1
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Moving to Olympia - Questions
|Nov 27
|Ksaggirl
|1
|Logan schiendelman
|Nov 26
|Lanalag1245
|1
|EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|25
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Nov '16
|alleny
|41
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC