4 Washington state electors to be fined $1,000 for vote
Electors fill out their ballots during a meeting of Washington state's Electoral College, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Olympia, Wash. Electors fill out their ballots during a meeting of Washington state's Electoral College, Monday, Dec. 19, 2016, in Olympia, Wash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olympia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Here's how much it snowed where you are
|Dec 12
|strider
|1
|Ben Frank Adkins
|Dec 2
|Mike
|1
|Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum...
|Dec 1
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Moving to Olympia - Questions
|Nov 27
|Ksaggirl
|1
|Logan schiendelman
|Nov 26
|Lanalag1245
|1
|EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12)
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|25
|Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12)
|Nov '16
|alleny
|41
Find what you want!
Search Olympia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC