3 good South Sound priorities for 2017 session
Thurston County cities and business leaders have agreed on a short list of priority projects they hope to win funding for during the legislative session that begins Jan. 9. All three of the requests - for brewery-center lab equipment, for a Capitol Lake study and for Interstate 5 planning - have merit. The requests total $12.2 million and are jointly backed by leaders in Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Port of Olympia, the Thurston Chamber, the Thurston Regional Planning Council, and the Thurston County Economic Development Council.
