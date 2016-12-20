2017 could start with historic cold snap

2017 could start with historic cold snap

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Olympian

FILE PHOTO: Laeo Sanford of Olympia and Brad Wilson of Tri Cities cross-country ski around Capitol Lake on Dec. 17, 2008. A cold snap is forecast to start off 2017 that will rival 2008 weather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olympia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Here's how much it snowed where you are Dec 12 strider 1
Ben Frank Adkins Dec 2 Mike 1
News Washington presidential elector joins anti-Trum... Dec 1 Cordwainer Trout 2
Moving to Olympia - Questions Nov '16 Ksaggirl 1
Logan schiendelman Nov '16 Lanalag1245 1
EVERGREEN STATE COLLEGE - Their Own Little Hipp... (Jul '12) Nov '16 Anonymous 25
Thurston County Animal Shelter NO CARING THERE!!! (May '12) Nov '16 alleny 41
See all Olympia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olympia Forum Now

Olympia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olympia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pakistan
  5. Cuba
 

Olympia, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,997 • Total comments across all topics: 277,399,706

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC