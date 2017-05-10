67 Guns Stolen Off Delivery Truck Out...

67 Guns Stolen Off Delivery Truck Outside Mississippi Sporting Goods Store

Tuesday May 9 Read more: Insurance Journal West

Authorities in north Mississippi say 67 guns were stolen from a tractor-trailer that was waiting to deliver the firearms to a sporting goods store. The Commercial Appeal reports that 61 handguns six other firearms were taken from the trailer between 10 p.m. Sunday and 6 a.m. Monday.

