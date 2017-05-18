67 guns stolen from trailer in Olive Branch
The guns were in a trailer parked at Academy Sports on Goodman Road. The trailer's driver arrived at around 10 p.m. He was set to deliver the contents of the trailer to the store at 6 a.m. the next day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olive Branch Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sick bastard
|Sat
|Discussed
|1
|Seekingarrangements
|Fri
|Alex
|1
|Music players (Feb '15)
|May 15
|Guest
|3
|children robbing houses (Jan '13)
|May 11
|whooping time
|7
|ALDI to build grocery store in Tupelo
|May 9
|Failures
|13
|Heavy Trucks Banned on County Roads (Mar '10)
|May 4
|The Stealth
|5
|perverted teachers at NWCC (May '16)
|May 1
|Anonymous
|4
Find what you want!
Search Olive Branch Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC