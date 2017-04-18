Woman's body discovered in Olive Bran...

Woman's body discovered in Olive Branch sparks death investigation

Monday Apr 17 Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

Desoto County coroner Jeff Pounders said they received the woman's body Monday night from Palmers Cove in Olive Branch and an autopsy will take place Wednesday. Olive Branch police remain tight lipped on the death investigation inside the home.

