Man dies from exposure to cold in Longview

Monday Jan 9 Read more: WIS-TV Columbia

As the Highway 80 Rescue Mission fills to capacity, with many getting in from the cold, news came that police had found a homeless man dead underneath the Highway 31 overpass at Loop 281. "Certainly breaks your heart because there's no need for that to happen.

