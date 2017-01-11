Jones of SHS nominated as McDonald's All-American

Kelsey Jones has accomplished a long list of honors over her career at Starkville High School, but there's quite a bit more out there on the horizon. The Clarion-Ledger Dandy Dozen center was the Area Player of the Year last season, has made the Jackson paper's 12-player list two years in a row and can now add McDonald's All-American nominee to that list.

