Jones of SHS nominated as McDonald's ...

Jones of SHS nominated as McDonald's All-American

Next Story Prev Story
9 min ago Read more: Starkville Daily News

Kelsey Jones has accomplished a long list of honors over her career at Starkville High School, but there's quite a bit more out there on the horizon. The Clarion-Ledger Dandy Dozen center was the Area Player of the Year last season, has made the Jackson paper's 12-player list two years in a row and can now add McDonald's All-American nominee to that list.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Olive Branch Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Are The Southaven Police Too Rude?? (Jan '08) Tue Lawabiditigcitizen 331
News Remember H&M? Yes, they're still opening in Tupelo Jan 6 See To Believe 2
Freds/shell/auto zone/Whistle Stop/etc etc/Byhalia Jan 2 A woman 2
News Olive Garden server fired after customers said ... Dec 29 News Worthy 2
Im trying to find danato Dec 29 Stacey 1
Methodist Lebonheur Hospitals screw employees a... Dec 27 got scrooged 1
Jereme Eggert Dec '16 Iknowevery1 3
See all Olive Branch Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Olive Branch Forum Now

Olive Branch Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Olive Branch Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Olive Branch, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,610 • Total comments across all topics: 277,826,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC