Bill: Make schools fly Mississippi's Confederate-themed flag

A bill advancing in the Mississippi House of Representatives would require all K-12 schools to fly the state flag or lose their state accreditation. House Bill 280, passed 13-8 Wednesday in the House Education Committee, is a broader mandate that schools must follow the state Constitution and all state laws.

