Bill: Make schools fly Mississippi's Confederate-themed flag
A bill advancing in the Mississippi House of Representatives would require all K-12 schools to fly the state flag or lose their state accreditation. House Bill 280, passed 13-8 Wednesday in the House Education Committee, is a broader mandate that schools must follow the state Constitution and all state laws.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newms360.com.
Add your comments below
Olive Branch Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mother Pleas For Missing Daughter's Return (Nov '11)
|Mon
|BaxterV
|22
|jeffrey bateman; greg phillips greenville; (Sep '10)
|Jan 23
|EZEKIEL
|14
|lenna bouldin tobitt hoffman read (May '13)
|Jan 21
|Mack
|2
|Katherine holmes homer skelton
|Jan 19
|She Nasty!
|5
|Are The Southaven Police Too Rude?? (Jan '08)
|Jan 10
|Lawabiditigcitizen
|331
|Remember H&M? Yes, they're still opening in Tupelo
|Jan 6
|See To Believe
|2
|Freds/shell/auto zone/Whistle Stop/etc etc/Byhalia
|Jan 2
|A woman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Olive Branch Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC