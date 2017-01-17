AR teen makes spiritual connection with Chick-fil-A 'Angel'
When Joe Rothwell walked into the Chick-fil-A in Olive Branch, MS he did not expect to have an "angel" encounter that would change his life forever. But that is exactly what happened and his email to the restaurant has since gone viral.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olive Branch Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are The Southaven Police Too Rude?? (Jan '08)
|Jan 10
|Lawabiditigcitizen
|331
|Remember H&M? Yes, they're still opening in Tupelo
|Jan 6
|See To Believe
|2
|Freds/shell/auto zone/Whistle Stop/etc etc/Byhalia
|Jan 2
|A woman
|2
|Olive Garden server fired after customers said ...
|Dec 29
|News Worthy
|2
|Im trying to find danato
|Dec 29
|Stacey
|1
|Methodist Lebonheur Hospitals screw employees a...
|Dec 27
|got scrooged
|1
|Jereme Eggert
|Dec '16
|Iknowevery1
|3
Find what you want!
Search Olive Branch Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC