Olive Branch man sentenced to 50 years for child pornography
Stephen Lightman, 34, was sentenced on Monday to serve 360 months in prison for production of child pornography, and another 240 months for distribution. All together, he will spend 50 years in prison as he serves the sentences consecutively.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Olive Branch Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember H&M? Yes, they're still opening in Tupelo
|Fri
|See To Believe
|2
|Freds/shell/auto zone/Whistle Stop/etc etc/Byhalia
|Jan 2
|A woman
|2
|Olive Garden server fired after customers said ...
|Dec 29
|News Worthy
|2
|Im trying to find danato
|Dec 29
|Stacey
|1
|Methodist Lebonheur Hospitals screw employees a...
|Dec 27
|got scrooged
|1
|Are The Southaven Police Too Rude?? (Jan '08)
|Dec 22
|Longs Lament
|336
|Jereme Eggert
|Dec '16
|Iknowevery1
|3
Find what you want!
Search Olive Branch Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC