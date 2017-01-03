Olive Branch man sentenced to 50 year...

Olive Branch man sentenced to 50 years for child pornography

Tuesday Dec 13

Stephen Lightman, 34, was sentenced on Monday to serve 360 months in prison for production of child pornography, and another 240 months for distribution. All together, he will spend 50 years in prison as he serves the sentences consecutively.

