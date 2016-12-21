MHP reports fewer wrecks on major roadways
According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, troopers worked a total of 141 motor vehicle crashes statewide over the Christmas holiday period, which ended Monday night at midnight. During Christmas 2015, troopers worked 250 crashes on state highways, federal highways and interstates While the number of wrecks were down, there were three fatalities, all in north Mississippi.
